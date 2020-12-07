 Back To Top
National

‘Seoul unlikely to reclaim wartime role from US on Moon’s tenure’

By Choi Si-young
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 16:30
Gen. Paul Joseph LaCamera (Courtesy of the US Army Pacific)
South Korea is unlikely to reclaim its wartime operational command from the US by May 2022 as South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged, experts told The Korea Herald.

Experts said the transfer will be delayed even after Seoul greets a new US military chief, as announced Friday. He will replace Gen. Robert Abrams, who heads the 28,500-strong United States Forces Korea and who said it would be “premature” to set a date for the handover.

The two allies skipped joint drills this year over coronavirus concerns, which would have tested Seoul’s readiness.

“The new US commander will see the issue in a similar way. And the new Biden administration will likewise highlight conditions to be met. There is little room for political maneuvering to expect otherwise,” said Choi Kang, vice president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

Not much is revealed about how Gen. Paul Joseph LaCamera, the new US military commander here, will build on his predecessor’s objectives and policies, but experts agreed Washington will look at the transfer on its own merits.

“Tests were forgone and that is it. Democrats and Republicans alike would not make a political call and expedite the process for Seoul. President Moon will unlikely see that happening before he leaves office in May 2022,” said Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, agreed.

“The new USFK/UNC Commander will take over the same missions as Gen. Abrams and pursue OPCON transfer according to the conditions-based approach agreed to by the US and ROK rather than according to a political timeline.”

In a press conference held in late November, Gen. Robert Abrams, the outgoing US commander, said he had seen press speculation about a potential timeline for the transfer, but that he had never been informed of this.

“I haven’t had a declarative policy statement from any of the people I interact with that says, ‘hey, we are on a timeline,’” Gen. Abrams said.

Seoul’s push to take over the wartime role hit a snag after the two allies skipped this year’s annual joint military drills in March and scaled down another exercise in August over coronavirus concerns. The two countries were unable to test stage two of a three-phase scheme, fueling worries the entire takeover plan could be delayed.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
