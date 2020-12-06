 Back To Top
Business

KT supports partner firms to enter foreign markets

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 6, 2020 - 15:20       Updated : Dec 6, 2020 - 15:20
A view of KT’s exhibition booth at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition 2020 (KT)
KT, South Korea’s leading telecommunications firm, will provide support to local companies to join a foreign tech fair to help them enter the global market, the company said Sunday.

The telecommunications firm recently selected four partner firms that it will provide support in introducing products at KT‘s designated exhibition booth at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition 2020.

The fair, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has been attracting some 4,000 firms and 140,000 visitors annually, according to KT -- making it one of the largest tech fairs in the Middle East region.

The selected companies include telecommunications cables and panels producer Korea Optron, optical communications products maker Wooriro, network and internet of things solutions firm Innopia Technologies and high-frequency connectors provider Hosung Technics.

KT would have the four partners’ products sent to KT’s booth and offer support to partner firms in holding online meetings with potential customers interested in their products and seeking partnerships, it said.

KT added it has prepared translated brochures for the offline exhibition and professional translators for the online meetings.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
