LG releases new 4K projector amid pandemic

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Monday, shows the company's new CineBeam Laser 4K projector, the HU810PW. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. on Monday introduced a new cinema projector in South Korea that boasts easy screen alignment amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.



The latest model of the LG CineBeam Laser 4K, the HU810PW, is equipped with a "triple image adjustment" feature that gives more installment options to users, the South Korean appliance maker said. It will be sold at 3.79 million won ($3,400) here.



The new projector can create a rectangle screen even if it is positioned at the corner of a room and makes oblique projection.



Its horizontal and vertical lens shift and screen enlargement with a maximum zoom ratio of 1.6 times allows easy alignment of the product, the company added.



The projector supports 4K resolution up to 300 inches with a 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness. It also comes with Iris mode, which detects the amount of the light in the room and adjusts brightness, and adaptive contrast technology that automatically adjusts each frame to deliver the optimal contrast ratio.



It runs with LG's webOS platform, allowing users to access various streaming services, including YouTube, with an internet connection. (Yonhap)