Scrapping NK nukes should not be prerequisite for peacebuilding: Yun

Acknowledging the US policy of “maximum pressure” and denuclearization focus on North Korea have failed to change the reclusive regime, Joseph Yun, former US special representative for North Korea policy, said the incoming Joe Biden administration should steer both denuclearization and peacebuilding in tandem in dealing with the North.
Yun, who served as Washington’s point man on North Korea during the early Trump administration, stressed that Biden needs to take the reality of the North Korea situation into account when devising policy on Pyongyang – that North Korea will not denuclearize either soon or maybe in the perceivable future and that the “maximum pressure” does not work.
“I think this is where the US has to accept that policy of pressure has failed. It cannot be all pressure. Also a policy of emphasizing only denuclearization has failed,” Yun said at a forum organized by the state-run think tank Korea Institute for National Unification on Thursday. “We need to make denuclearization a goal but also peacebuilding an equal goal. … This two goals must be equal in status and move in tandem.”
He stressed that this two goal policy is a “very long-term project,” and not a single event, as it requires peace and denuclearization to make equal progress together “hand in hand.” But this approach will appeal to the both Koreas, as well as China, he added.
The starting point of all this is for the Biden administration to acknowledge the 2018 Singapore agreement between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and not throwing away everything Trump has done.
“You may agree or disagree with many of things what Trump has done, but I do think he made some positive contribution on North Korea. And one of them was opening new channel. There is no reason to close those new channels.”
Lee Jong-suk, former Unification Minister and senior fellow at the Sejong Institute, echoed a similar stance that Biden needs to uphold the results from the Singapore summit, adding that the terms of the agreement are even more abstract than the joint communique between then US President Bill Clinton and then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000.
“There is nothing negative for Biden on respecting the (Singapore) agreement,” said Lee. “Because with (Biden’s) mention that the agreement will be maintained, North Korea won’t readily provoke.
Victor Cha, the Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, also agreed the new Biden administration should “pocket” Kim’s denuclearization commitment to Trump in Singapore.
Going forward, he suggested “denuclearization strategy that does not increase North Korea’s nuclear weapons,” adding the past administrations have failed to stop Pyongyang amassing nuclear warheads and missiles for decades.
Cha, who advised North Korea under George W. Bush administration, said Biden should first negotiate a freeze agreement on North’s nuclear complex, but also focus on political aspects, such as normalizing US-North Korea relations, security assurances and dialogue on human rights issue.
“With each administration, we tried different things. We tried incremental, multilateral, extreme sanctions and summit diplomacy,” he said. “The piece we really haven’t tried is focusing on trying to change the political relationship such that we can move pass the incremental freeze to the harder part of denuclearization.”
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)