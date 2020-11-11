 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

2nd Korean American woman confirmed to win US Congress seat

By Choi He-suk
Published : Nov 11, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : Nov 11, 2020 - 16:36
From left: Michelle Steel, Marilyn Strickland and Young Kim. Yonhap
From left: Michelle Steel, Marilyn Strickland and Young Kim. Yonhap

Michelle Steel’s election victory was confirmed Tuesday, making her the second Korean American woman to be elected into the US Congress.

According to the New York Times, Republican Steel, whose Korean name is Park Eun-joo, received 50.9 percent of the votes to be elected to the US House of Representatives in California’s 48th Congressional District, beating her Democrat rival by 1.8 percentage points.

Born in Seoul, Steel moved to the US in 1975, and has been involved in politics since the early 1990s, following the Los Angeles riots.

In 1993, Steel worked on the campaign to elect Richard Riordan as the first Republican mayor of Los Angeles in over 30 years, then went on to serve on Riordan’s government following his election victory. In 2006, she was elected to the California State Board of Equalization and in 2014 to the Orange County Board of Supervisors. In 2019, she was appointed to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

With Steel’s victory confirmed, three Korean Americans have now been elected to the US Congress. The other two are Marilyn Strickland and Andy Kim, both Democrats. Strickland, the former mayor of Tacoma, Washington, was confirmed to have won the race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District, and Kim won his second term as the representative for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District.

In addition, Young Kim -- a Republican candidate for California’s 39th Congressional District, is reported to be maintaining a narrow lead over Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros, with 2 percent of votes remaining to be counted.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114