Police recommends no charges for four prosecutors who investigated sexual bribery scandal

Police recommended no charges for prosecutors suspected of deliberately conducting a faulty investigation into the sexual bribery scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Sophisticated Crime Investigation Division referred the case of the four prosecutors to the prosecution late last month, recommending no indictment on charges of abusing authority, police said Thursday.
The prosecutors were reported to police last month by 37 women’s civic groups for allegedly launching two shoddy investigations into the sexual bribery scandal from 2013 to 2014, both of which ended with no charges pressed against those involved.
Kim, who served as vice justice minister in 2013, was accused of having received sexual services arranged by a local developer, Yoon Joong-chun, on 13 occasions and having received bribes from Yoon and other businessmen from 2006 to 2011.
Initial Investigations kicked off in March 2013 after a video clip was leaked during an adultery probe against Yoon in 2012. The video showed a drunken orgy at a private mansion where a number of men, including one who appeared to be Kim, are apparently engaged in a sex party with several women.
Police recommended rape charges for Kim and Yoon when referring the case to the prosecution in July 2013, but the prosecution killed the case later, saying the identities of women in the video could not be verified. A woman claiming to appear in the video filed suit against Kim and Yoon in 2014, but the prosecution closed the case again with the same result.
The probe restarted in March last year following a recommendation from a truth panel under the Justice Ministry.
Kim was found guilty of some bribery charges and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last month. Yoon was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of fraud and bribery.
Police on Thursday said they decided to not to call for charges on the four prosecutors involved in the two investigations due to lack of critical evidence as a crime. They did not call in the prosecutors for questioning, reviewing the case through related documents and legal reviews.
Also in regards to the scandal, police are investigating Kim and Yoon, after the 37 women’s civic groups filed civil suit against the two on charges of rape.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)