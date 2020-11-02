[News Analysis] EV fires draw attention to separator tech of LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation

An SK Innovation official holds a roll of separators manufactured by its subsidiary SK IE Technology. (SK Innovation)





The recent recall of Hyundai Motor’s Kona electric vehicle is shining a spotlight on separators, one of the four key components of EV batteries along with cathodes, anodes and electrolytes.



Separators are basically thin walls with tiny holes that divide cathodes from anodes. When batteries are charged and discharged, ions go back and forth between cathodes and anodes through these tiny holes. Separators prevent cathodes and anodes from reacting to each other and triggering short circuits or fires. In short, separators are what prevent batteries from exploding.









To make their separators safer, South Korean battery giants LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation apply different technologies.



But first, it’s crucial to understand how separators are made.



First, plastic particles and solvent are mixed together and processed through a rolling machine into thin sheets.



Then those sheets are allowed to cool off. During the cooling process, solvent crystallizes between the plastic particles. When these crystals are extracted, they leave behind small holes for ions to travel through.



After the holes are made, they are stretched in four directions until they achieve the necessary thinness. To help these thin sheets maintain their original shape, they are coated with ceramic particles mixed with solvent. Without the coating, the sheets might stretch out or shrink as they are elastic.



When the solvent is retrieved, only the ceramic coating remains. After this complex process, the separators are finally born.





How they are stretched and coated





SK Innovation, the only Korean battery firm that manufactures its own separators, applies several technologies that differentiates its separators from the others.



SK IE Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary under SK Innovation, uses a “sequential stretching process.” Instead of stretching separators in four directions simultaneously, SKIET stretches them horizontally first and vertically later.



“When separators are stretched in all directions simultaneously, the thickness becomes inconsistent as the center remains thick while the exterior becomes thin. However, SKIET’s sequential stretching allows even thickness, which is crucial for the quality of separators,” an SK Innovation official said.



“Though the technology looks simple, SKIET was the first in the world to develop the technology in 2007. Also, when SKIET’s separators are penetrated by sharp materials such as nails, the separators elongate as much as possible so that the breach doesn’t happen near the border between the cathode and anode.”



SKIET’s separators are also eco-friendly. They are coated with ceramic particles mixed with water, not solvent, which is a chemical product. SKIET simply heats the separators and lets the water evaporate.



LG Chem, though it doesn’t manufacture its own separators, imports separators from suppliers and applies its patented coating technology developed in 2004, called safety-reinforced separator technology.



Simply put, the safety-reinforced separator technology coats separators with nano-scale ceramic particles, allowing separators to maintain their shape even at the extreme heat of 180 degrees Celsius. Unlike typical separators, which consist of just two ceramic layers, safety-reinforced separators have three.



“Even iron particles can’t penetrate through the ceramic coatings of LG Chem’s safety-reinforced separators,” an LG Chem official said.



Samsung SDI, like LG Chem, doesn’t manufacture separators but coats its batteries with ceramic particles.





How they are stacked





Samsung SDI’s winding technology stacks cathodes, anodes and separators in (2). SK Innovation’s Z-folding technology is shown in (4). LG Chem’s lamination & stacking technology resembles (3). (Increasing Productivity in Grasping Electrodes in Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing)