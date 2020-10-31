 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea confirms 3rd MIS-C cases

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 31, 2020 - 15:12       Updated : Oct 31, 2020 - 15:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
An additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Korea, bringing the total caseload to three, health authorities said Saturday.

The 14-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital and recovered from the disease earlier this year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

KDCA has conducted an investigation into eight suspected MIS-C cases and confirmed that a total of three children had the syndrome that affects several organs and systems in the body.

The symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of the blood vessels, swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The girl first had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient and was admitted to a hospital for treatment in September, the KDCA said.

She was later readmitted for other symptoms and confirmed to be an MIS-C case in mid-October, the authorities said. The girl is currently in stable condition after receiving treatment at an intensive care unit for one week.

The patients in two previous cases -- an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy -- both recovered without any serious complications, the authorities said.

The KDCA earlier published a case definition for the disease.

It refers to children and adolescents under 19 who show symptoms of a fever of 38 C or above lasting 24 hours or longer, with inflammation and multisystem involvement of two or more organs in severe clinical condition requiring hospitalization. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114