S. Korea confirms 3rd MIS-C cases

An additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been confirmed in South Korea, bringing the total caseload to three, health authorities said Saturday.



The 14-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital and recovered from the disease earlier this year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



KDCA has conducted an investigation into eight suspected MIS-C cases and confirmed that a total of three children had the syndrome that affects several organs and systems in the body.



The symptoms of MIS-C include inflammation of the blood vessels, swollen hands and feet, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



The girl first had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient and was admitted to a hospital for treatment in September, the KDCA said.



She was later readmitted for other symptoms and confirmed to be an MIS-C case in mid-October, the authorities said. The girl is currently in stable condition after receiving treatment at an intensive care unit for one week.



The patients in two previous cases -- an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy -- both recovered without any serious complications, the authorities said.



The KDCA earlier published a case definition for the disease.



It refers to children and adolescents under 19 who show symptoms of a fever of 38 C or above lasting 24 hours or longer, with inflammation and multisystem involvement of two or more organs in severe clinical condition requiring hospitalization.