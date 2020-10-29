 Back To Top
Business

[Advertising Awards] SK Telecom leads in age of hyper innovation

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 17:03
(SKT)
(SKT)


CORPORATE PR AWARDS/ GRAND PRIZE
SK Telecom

By Kim Hee-sup
Senior vice president of Public Relation Office


What use would it be if the latest technologies mean nothing to your life?

SK Telecom believes that the new era should be multifaceted just as taste varies from person to person. The new age with technological innovations should also be the same. SK Telecom aims to bring the age of hyper innovation that fits each and every individual. 

Kim Hee-sup, Senior vice president of Public Relation Office (SKT)
Kim Hee-sup, Senior vice president of Public Relation Office (SKT)


SK Telecom is experiencing transformations in many different areas.

The company is developing different types of ICT solutions in not just the telecommunications market but also in the media, e-commerce, security and artificial intelligence sectors. The company is also joining hands with both local and foreign nations to increase its IT capabilities, through which the company will give births to solutions that benefit each customer.

SK Telecom is making the best efforts to listen to stories of individual customers as well, to shape the new era that each customer can relate to.

The latest campaign of SK Telecom used the number 1/50,000,000 to emphasize that by referring to every one person out of Korea’s entire population. The company pledges to provide products and services that satisfy each individual’s need.

SK Telecom is making unprecedented attempts to bring the new era before the eye of every individual. The company will not stop making efforts to bring innovations in every aspect of our lives. The company promises to wear 50 million hats -- one for each and every customers.

SK Telecom also sends a message of thanks to the officials, judges and readers of The Korea Herald for giving the award.
