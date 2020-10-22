 Back To Top
Finance

Shinhan Financial, Grab partner on digital finance services in Vietnam

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Oct 22, 2020 - 13:58       Updated : Oct 22, 2020 - 13:58
Shin Dong-min, head of Shinhan Bank Vietnam (second from right) and Nguyen Thai Hai Van, managing director of Grab Vietnam (second from left), pose for a photo Tuesday after signing a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the digital transformation of financial services, at the Grab Vietnam headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City. (Shinhan Financial)
Shin Dong-min, head of Shinhan Bank Vietnam (second from right) and Nguyen Thai Hai Van, managing director of Grab Vietnam (second from left), pose for a photo Tuesday after signing a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the digital transformation of financial services, at the Grab Vietnam headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City. (Shinhan Financial)


Shinhan Financial Group said Thursday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnamese subsidiary of Singapore-based ride-hailing giant Grab to jointly develop new digital financial services. 

Under the agreement, Shinhan’s startup accelerator unit, Shinhan Future’s Lab Vietnam, and Grab will join hands to nurture budding local enterprises developing new services ranging from fintech to real estate and will work together to build a startup-friendly ecosystem in the Southeast Asian country, officials said.

Shinhan plans to use Grab’s platform and customer networks to upgrade its non-face-to-face financial services targeting local customers, they added.

“Through the partnership with Grab Vietnam, Shinhan Financial will boost the digital transformation of financial services, while developing innovative business models in Vietnam’s startup ecosystem,” said Shin Dong-min, head of Shinhan Bank Vietnam. 

Grab is Southeast Asia’s largest mobile technology firm, headquartered in Queenstown, Singapore. It offers ride-hailing services, food delivery and payment solutions.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
