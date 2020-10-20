N. Korean leader vows to further develop ties with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to further boost friendly relations with China, the North's state media said Tuesday.



Kim said he would make positive efforts with Chinese President Xi Jinping to "further consolidate and develop the traditional DPRK-China friendly relations," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported, using the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



Kim made the remarks on Monday in a reply message to Xi, who sent a congratulatory letter to Kim earlier this month to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party.



Xi expressed China's intent to "successfully defend, consolidate and develop" the bilateral relations.



China is North Korea's most important trading partner and a key source of food, arms, and fuel, giving Beijing significant leverage over Pyongyang.



Earlier this month, North Korea showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking any part of the continental US during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party. (Yonhap)