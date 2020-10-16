 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Homeplus partners with E&J Gallo to expand US wine lineup

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 17:19       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 17:19
(Homeplus)
(Homeplus)

Homeplus said Friday it had signed a strategic partnership with E&J Gallo, a US-based winery, to introduce a wide range of US wines to the Korean market.

According to the hypermarket chain, the two companies held an online joint business plan signing ceremony, to agree on establishing a stable distribution network.

Founded in 1933, E&J Gallo stands as one of the biggest wineries in the US, Homeplus said.

E&J Gallo currently has 75 affiliate companies and runs 120 brands, exporting them to about 110 countries around the globe. Homeplus said the winery currently supplies wines to South Korea, including the brands Copper Ridge and Livingstone.

From the partnership, Homeplus said it seeks to strengthen its wine lineup by introducing trendy products, and gaining price competitiveness.

“Wine is becoming a trend in the domestic market, and so not only European but also US wines are gaining popularity here,” an official from Homeplus said.

“From the joint business plan, we will be able to supply various US wines to Korean customers at cheaper prices.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114