Interview records fabricated to deny asylum to refugee applicants, NHRCK confirms

Applying for a refugee status here, Darwish Musab, human rights campaigner and photo journalist from Egypt, said in his asylum interview in 2016 that he had fled possible political persecution back home and come to South Korea in search of protection.
He was rejected.
But some time later, he found out there was something suspicious about his interview.
“In the written record of the interview, I was quoted as saying ‘I used to work at a construction site, came to Korea to find work and I would go back to Egypt after making a lot of money,’ which I never said,” said Musab.
Sensing “systematic efforts” by the Korean authorities to deny asylum, he officially took issue with the fabricated testimonies and was in 2018 finally granted refugee status.
And on Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea confirmed Musab’s suspicion. Testimonies by asylum seekers in refugee application interviews had been fabricated by immigration officers, the commission said, adding that the responsibility lay with the Ministry of Justice. It called on the ministry to come up with ensure fairness and transparency in refugee screening processes.
According to human rights activists and the Justice Ministry, an estimated 2,000 asylum seekers from Arabic countries might have been deprived of a chance for a fair review of their refugee applications between September 2015 and June 2018.
Their testimonies have been mistranslated, recorded inaccurately or even omitted from documents by immigrations officials, they said, to make the asylum seekers look like economic migrants -- who are not eligible for refugee protection under the international refugee law.
Such attempts were found after the Ministry of Justice created a “speedy refugee screening system” in November 2014 to counter the increasing number of asylum applications. Under the system, applicants could receive a result within a week, instead of months.
When the fast-track system was first introduced, nine immigration officers were handling some 1,917 refugee applications, according to the NHRCK’s findings. In September 2015, the ministry raised the proportion of the cases subject to the speedy refugee screening system and set a quota on how many cases an immigration officer is assigned to.
Admitting to the procedural flaws, the ministry granted all affected applicants another chance to apply for refugee status, but as of August this year only 701 of the estimated 2,000 relevant applicants had done so.
Applicants from certain countries might have been targeted more. Some 94.4 percent of the Egyptian applicants went through the speedy refugee screening system in 2016, much higher than the 69 percent of the total processed through the speedy system that year.
“The speedy refugee screening system largely served as a tool to reject refugee applications based on prejudice that applicants were abusing the refugee law for economic opportunities,” said Lee Il, a human rights lawyer for Advocates for Public Interest Law.
Lee feared that such a speedy refugee screening system might be applied more broadly under the planned revision of the Refugee Act, which the ministry is pushing for, denouncing the ministry for processing refugee applications from the perspective of controlling borders rather than protecting human rights.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)