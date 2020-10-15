BTS’ label becomes Korea’s largest entertainment company in strong market debut

An electric board at the Korea Exchange showing Big Hit Entertainment’s market debut on the nation's main bourse Kospi Thursday. (Korea Exchange)

Shares of Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop sensation BTS, nearly doubled as the company made a strong market debut on South Korea’s main bourse, Kospi, Thursday, becoming the biggest entertainment company by market capitalization here.



With the opening price set at 270,000 won ($235.80) per share, twice the offering price, Big Hit shares spiked by the daily permissible limit of 30 percent to 351,000 won soon after the bell rang.



But the stock closed at 258,000 won, down 12,000 won, or 4.44 percent from its opening price, keeping its value nearly 200 percent higher than the IPO price. On its debut day, the market value of the company surpassed 8.73 trillion won, making its stock the Kospi market’s 33rd most valuable.



Big Hit’s market cap far outpaced the combined market cap of around 2.78 trillion won of the three major local entertainment agencies -- JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and S.M. Entertainment -- solidifying its position as No. 1 in the nation’s emerging segment on its first day of trading.





Korea Exchange CEO Jung Ji-won (right) and Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk pose at the management agency’s listing ceremony held at the KRX headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Korea Exchange)