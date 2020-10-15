 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Seoul's smallest palace shows less can be more

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Oct 17, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 17, 2020 - 16:01
One of the five grand palaces built during the 1392-1897 Joseon dynasty, Gyeonghuigung Palace, which means “Palace of Joy and Light,” is the least well-known and smallest of the palaces in Seoul.

But the historic significance of the palace located west of the main palace of Gyeongbokgung equals that of its better known counterparts. 
The palace, which was built during the reign of Gwanghaegun, the 15th king of Joseon, was completed in 1620 and served as a secondary palace for more than 10 Joseon kings.


In its heyday, the palace boasted some 190 buildings and gates and its main gate Heunghwamun Gate – the vast scale that can only be seen in the painting Seogwoldoan from the latter half of the Joseon dynasty. 
Much of the palace, however, was destroyed during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.
After restoration work, the palace reopened to the public in 2002, providing a much-needed oasis for those living and working at the heart of the nation’s capital filled with high-rise buildings.
The Seoul Museum of History is situated next to the palace, offering chances for visitors to learn about how Seoul has evolved. The Gyeonghuigung Annex Building of the Seoul Museum of Art is also on the palace site. 
The palace is open from Tuesday to Sunday, except for Jan. 1. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March to October, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November to February. Admission is free. 

Written by Ock Hyun-ju
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114