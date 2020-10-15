 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung remains atop smartphone memory chip market in H1: report

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 09:32       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 09:39
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. dominated the global market for smartphone memory chips in the first half of the year, a report showed Thursday.

In terms of revenue, Samsung maintained its top position in the smartphone memory market with a 49 percent share in the first six months of the year, according to a report from industry tracker Strategy Analytics.

Samsung was followed by its smaller South Korean rival SK hynix Inc. and US chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.

By sector, Samsung had a revenue share of 54 percent in the smartphone DRAM market in the first half, followed by SK hynix with 24 percent and Micron with 20 percent, according to the report.

In the smartphone NAND flash market, Samsung registered a revenue share of 43 percent, followed by Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp. with 22 percent and SK hynix with 17 percent, the report showed.

In the first half of the year, the global market for smartphone memory chips had a combined revenue of $19.2 billion, according to Strategy Analytics. For the second quarter alone, the market saw a combined revenue of $9.7 billion, up 3 percent from a year earlier.

"The smartphone memory market observed growth in revenue despite the headwinds in demand," said Jeffrey Mathews, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. "The growth was fueled by the shipment of high-density memory chips and recovering chip prices."

Strategy Analytics predicted that the smartphone memory market will continue to see an increase in demand due to "the seasonal factors in the smartphone market, along with rising momentum for memory chips with higher storage content and faster memory speeds."

However, the market researcher said the US sanctions on China's Huawei Technologies Co. could negatively impact the memory chip vendors. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114