Park Chan-wook’s new film to start shooting in October

Park Chan-wook (Yonhap)
South Korean director Park Chan-wook will start shooting his new film, “Decision to Leave,” in October, having cast all the main characters.
Tang Wei and Park Hye-il will star as the protagonists. Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Yong-woo are also part of the cast.
The new movie centers on a polite and honest police officer named Hye-jun, played by Park Hye-il. Hye-jun looks into a suspicious death that occurred on a mountain and comes to suspect the dead man’s wife, Seo-rae, played by Tang. At the same time, Hye-jun is attracted to this mysterious woman.
This is the first time that Park Chan-wook is working with Tang and Park Hye-il, as well as most of the main cast members. Lee, who plays Hye-jun’s wife in the new film, worked with Park on his 2011 short fantasy-horror film “Night Fishing.”
Go plays another police officer, who is like a brother to Hye-jun but objects to the way he is conducting the investigation. Park plays Ho-shin, another man in Seo-rae’s life.
The script was co-written with Jeong Seo-kyeong, with whom Park has worked on multiple films, including “I’m a Cyborg, but That’s OK” (2006), “Thirst” (2009) and “The Handmaiden” (2016).
Park’s latest work was the six-episode BBC television drama “Little Drummer Girl” (2018), an adaptation of the 1983 John Le Carre novel of the same title. His latest directed feature was erotic psychological thriller “The Handmaiden” (2016) starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)