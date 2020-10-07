 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Royal Culture Festival leverages BTS’ popularity

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 19:10       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 19:14
This year’s Royal Culture Festival kicks off Saturday with a show at Gyeongbokgung’s Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, a venue for state banquets during the Joseon era. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)
This year’s Royal Culture Festival kicks off Saturday with a show at Gyeongbokgung’s Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, a venue for state banquets during the Joseon era. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)

The sixth Royal Culture Festival will kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Gyeongbokgung’s famous venue for state banquets during the Joseon era (1392-1910).

“For this year’s festival, we prepared a performance at Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, a place that drew global attention after the BTS performance for … ‘The Tonight Show,’” Na Myeong-ha, a Cultural Heritage Administration official, said Wednesday during a press conference at the palace.

The opening performance is based on the story of Shim Cheong, a Korean folktale about a young girl who sacrifices herself to the king of the underwater world to cure her father’s blindness.

In addition to Gyeongbokgung, the festival will run until Nov. 8. at three other palaces -- Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung and Deoksugung -- as well as the royal shrine Jongmyo.

“We initially planned to hold the festival twice this year, once in spring and once more in autumn. But due to the spread of COVID-19, we had to combine the two planned festivals,” Na said.

From Saturday to Oct. 18, those who make reservations in advance can enjoy 12 different performances, exhibitions and hands-on experiences at the palaces. Tickets can be bought online at Auction Ticket.

Eighteen online events are also available, mainly through the Royal Culture Festival’s YouTube channel.

Using the popular game Minecraft, festival organizers are also educating young people about Korean history and culture.

“Through this game content, children can enjoy a tour of Gyeongbokgung,” festival director Cho Hyeong-jae said. “Since Minecraft is a game for creating towns and buildings, children will be able to experience building Gyeonghoeru Pavilion as one of the challenges in the game.”

More details are provided on the festival website, www.royalculturefestival.org, as well as the websites of the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114