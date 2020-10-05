 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

N. Korean paper carries article on Iran's new weapons

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 11:02       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 11:02
(Korean Central News Agency)
(Korean Central News Agency)
North Korea's official newspaper on Monday ran an article on Iran's upgraded submarine-launched missile and other weapons systems amid speculation that Pyongyang could unveil its own "new strategic weapon" during a military parade to mark this week's key national anniversary.

Quoting recent state media reports in Teheran, the Rodong Sinmun said that Iran succeeded in improving the range of Jask-II cruise missiles that can be launched from the Middle East country's homegrown Fateh submarine.

The paper also mentioned Iran's new homegrown radar systems dubbed Soroush and Misaq.

It is not rare for North Korean media to carry articles about Iran's new weapons. North Korea and Iran are presumed to have maintained close ties in missile development since the 1980s.

The latest report, however, draws attention amid speculation that North Korea might unveil a "new strategic weapon" during a military parade expected to be held on Saturday when the country is to celebrate the 75th party founding anniversary.

Observers say that the North could roll out an upgraded intercontinental ballistic missile or submarine-launched ballistic missile this week. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114