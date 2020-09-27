Hyundai Motor taps into China with new cars, smarter technologies

The nation’s largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, said Sunday that it had unveiled new cars and technologies targeting China at the 16th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which kicked off a day earlier.
The automaker said it showcased a technology brand, called “H Smart+,” exclusively for China. The space consists of three areas: a clean field that focuses on electric cars and hydrogen cars, a connected field showing connectivity technology such as Baidu 3.0 and BlueLink, and a freedom field that covers self-driving technologies, future city mobility and robotics.
The company also unveiled its new vehicles, including the Tucson L and the new Elantra, to tap into the Chinese market.
The Tucson L is the new fourth-generation model in the Chinese market. It is a fully modified sport utility vehicle that applies Hyundai’s design identity, “sensuous sportiness.”
The newly unveiled seventh-generation Elantra is the second model with a third-generation platform -- after the Sonata, introduced in July in the Chinese market.
At the Beijing motor show, a fierce battleground for the global electric vehicle market, Hyundai Motor expressed its confidence as a leading company by presenting its vision for electric power generation.
The automaker said it plans to unveil 44 eco-friendly cars by 2025 and to become one of the world’s top three electric-car makers by achieving an annual sales target of 670,000 electric vehicles, including hydrogen fuel-electric vehicles.
At the show, Hyundai Motor introduced its high-performance electric vehicle RM20e to the general public for the first time.
The RM20e is equipped with a dedicated motor with a maximum power of 810 horsepower and a maximum torque of 97.9 kilogram meters. It reaches 100 kilometers per hour from standstill in less than three seconds.
“We are planning to actively target the Chinese market by providing a smart experience to Chinese customers with H Smart+ technology and using local strategic models,” a Hyundai Motor official said. “We will continue to transform Hyundai Motor’s brand image in China with customized strategies such as online sales services and by securing new car lineups.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)