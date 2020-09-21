 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul city to install hanok-style, high-tech bus stops

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 21, 2020 - 13:22       Updated : Sept 21, 2020 - 13:22
 
(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
(Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The Seoul city government said Monday it has decided to adopt the design of hanok, or traditional Korean houses, for high-tech bus stops in the capital.

The design, titled "Beauty of Korea," centers on adopting the signature curves of hanok for the city's "smart shelter" bus stops, according to the Seoul city government. The design was selected in a public vote.

The city government plans to install the smart shelters for trial operation in around 10 areas in Seoul, including Sungnye Gate and the Hongik University subway station, starting next month, and to expand them to different parts of the city next year.

Greenery will be planted in place of middle-of-the-road guard rails to form a city garden-like atmosphere at the new bus stops, while free Wi-Fi services, wireless mobile phone chargers and air purifiers will be offered to users.

In addition, the smart shelters will provide improved safety for passengers as the buses will be guided to stop at accurate positions through Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Screen doors separating the passengers from the roads will also be installed, according to the city government. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114