BTS' RM donates 100 million won for MMCA art publications

BTS‘s RM views the exhibition, “Lee Seung-jio: Advancing Columns” at MMCA Gwacheon (MMCA)
RM, the leader of K-pop group BTS, donated 100 million won ($84,426) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Foundation, Korea towards the production of the museum’s art publication that will be donated to public libraries and schools across the country.
The donation was made to mark the singer‘s 27th birthday, on Sept. 12, the foundation said Monday.
The art publications, some of which are currently out of print, include those on Korea’s representative modern and contemporary artists --Kim Whan-ki, Lee Jung-seob, Pen Varlen, Yoo Young-kuk, Park Nae-hyeon, Yun Hyong-keun and Lee Seung-jio -- and the book that accompanied the exhibition “The Modern and Contemporary Korean Writing.”
“The Modern and Contemporary Korean Writing,” was this year’s major exhibition that aimed to show the beauty of calligraphy and break the stereotype among young people that the genre is dull. While the physical exhibition is over, the exhibition tour is available on the MMCA’s official YouTube channel with a curator guide and English subtitles.
A total of 4,000 copies of nine different art publications will be produced and distributed to 400 public libraries and schools in October.
“RM showed his willingness to support the art field, saying he derives a great of inspiration from art,” said Youn Bum-mo, director of MMCA. “He added the art books could reach out to teenagers unfamiliar with art museums.“
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
