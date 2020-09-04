Naver to recruit over 200 developers this year

(Yonhap)



Naver announced that it would start recruiting new platform developers and engineers starting on Friday. The IT firm said it would hire more than 200 developers this year.



The business units that Naver are recruiting for include IT infrastructure unit Naver Business Platform, workplace collaboration tool developer Works Mobile, Snapchat-like camera app developer Snow, online cartoon platform operator Naver Webtoon and online financial platform operator Naver Financial.



Those eligible to apply include university students graduating by next February and engineers with less than two years of work experience, according to the company.



Naver will accept applications between Sept. 4-18. The recruitment process includes an online-based coding test and two rounds of interviews.



Naver, one of the South Korean tech firms expanding amid the coronavirus pandemic, added that the size of the new recruitment class could further increase depending on the qualifications of applicants.



The market capitalization of the IT firm has reached around 52 trillion won ($43.7 billion), from 23 trillion won in October last year. The growth has been largely backed by increasing demand for online platforms and transactions amid the pandemic.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)