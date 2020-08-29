 Back To Top
National

Typhoon Maysak expected to hit S. Korea next week

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Aug 29, 2020 - 14:34       Updated : Aug 29, 2020 - 14:34
The satellite image of Typhoon Maysak (Korea Meteorological Administration)
Typhoon Maysak, currently a tropical storm forming in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, is expected to hit the Korean Peninsula next week, the national weather agency said Saturday. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the ninth storm of this year’s typhoon season is located some 970 kilometers northeast off Manila, Philippines, and currently traveling at about 3 kilometers per hour to the northwest with a central pressure of 985 hectopascals and wind speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour. If the typhoon maintains its current direction, it could make landfall over Jeju Island on Wednesday. 

The KMA projects the typhoon to pass the Japanese island of Okinawa on Tuesday, to make its way to approximately 290 kilometers south of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, at 9 a.m. Wednesday and to reach some 170 kilometers northeast of Busan on Thursday. 

The storm is likely to become stronger as it advances over warm waters off Jeju Island, according to the agency, with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts forecast during this time. 

The country is expected to come under the influence of the typhoon next week, with rain expected in North Jeolla Province, South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island on Tuesday, before expanding nationwide Wednesday through Thursday. 

The agency, however, said the trajectory and strength of the typhoon could change. 

If the typhoon makes landfall, it will be just one week after Typhoon Bavi, the eighth and one of this year’s most powerful storms that recently swept through the country, causing power disruptions, travel delays and destroying facilities. No human deaths or injuries were reported.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
