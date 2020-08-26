Krafton to make PUBG into movie, TV series

(PUBG Corp.)



PUBG Corp.’s eponymous game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be made into a movie and TV series, Krafton said Wednesday.



According to PUBG’s parent company, it has made a strategic investment in a domestic production firm “Hidden Sequence” to expand its business to entertainment business.



“The investment is aimed at expanding (the application) of Krafton’s intellectual property. We will utilize our IP including PUBG to make TV series, movies and video content,” company official said.



Krafton didn’t disclose the exact amount of the investment.



Established in 2016, Hidden Sequence is a production company, widely known for TV series including “Save Me” broadcast on Korean cable channel OCN in 2017 and Chinese web drama series “Reset Life,” released last year. Founder producer Lee Jae-moon’s works include “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” and “Signal.”



“Krafton will bring its game IP to different formats including esports, drama, movie and webcomics and secure original IP that can be turned into a game. Krafton will make aggressive investments to franchise its IP,” Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said.



PUBG is a popular game on a global game distribution platform Steam and had a peak of over 469,570 concurrent players last month, according to Statista. The highest number of concurrent players was recorded in January 2018 at 3.24 million.



Thanks to global popularity of PUBG, Krafton enjoyed revenue more than 1 trillion won ($842.8 trillion) and operating profit of 352.9 billion won last year.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)