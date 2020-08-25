 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Renault Samsung’s XM3 appeals to younger buyers

By Jo He-rim
Published : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:32       Updated : Aug 25, 2020 - 16:32
Renault Samsung Motors’ XM3 (Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung Motors’ XM3 (Renault Samsung)

Renault Samsung Motors’ compact sport utility vehicle XM3 is gaining praise from young consumers for its unique design, according to market watchers.

The XM3 reportedly sold 10,000 units in just 49 days after its release in March, a record for the company.

The compact SUV sold over 5,000 units monthly for four consecutive months following its launch, accumulating sales of 24,161 units as of July -- the highest figure in four months, in the domestic compact SUV market.

The vehicle’s unique exterior design was a key factor that attracted customers.

The XM3 combines the design of a sedan and a premium SUV along with a coupe rear roof. Its competitive pricing also made it an attractive choice for customers in their 20s and 30s, who comprised almost half of total consumers.

By Jo He-rim (herm@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114