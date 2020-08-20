 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Amazon Games to publish Smilegate games exclusively in Europe, North America

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Aug 20, 2020 - 16:39       Updated : Aug 20, 2020 - 16:39
(Smilegate)
(Smilegate)


Smilegate said Thursday its games will be published in the European and North American markets exclusively by Amazon Games.

According to the Korean game company, its subsidiary Smilegate RPG signed an exclusive publishing contract with Amazon Games and will publish one of its most popular titles in both markets by next year.

“Amazon Games is the most suitable partner to help Smilegate enter European and North American markets, as Amazon is equipped with its own streaming platform Twitch, game subscription platform Prime Gaming and cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services,” said Smilegate RPG CEO Jee Won-gil.

Smilegate RPG’s role-playing game Lost Ark collected six prizes at the Korea Game Awards last year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114