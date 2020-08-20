Amazon Games to publish Smilegate games exclusively in Europe, North America

(Smilegate)





Smilegate said Thursday its games will be published in the European and North American markets exclusively by Amazon Games.



According to the Korean game company, its subsidiary Smilegate RPG signed an exclusive publishing contract with Amazon Games and will publish one of its most popular titles in both markets by next year.



“Amazon Games is the most suitable partner to help Smilegate enter European and North American markets, as Amazon is equipped with its own streaming platform Twitch, game subscription platform Prime Gaming and cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services,” said Smilegate RPG CEO Jee Won-gil.



Smilegate RPG’s role-playing game Lost Ark collected six prizes at the Korea Game Awards last year.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)