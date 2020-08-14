ULikeKorea expands livestock healthcare tech to sheep in Mongolia

ULikeKorea’s CEO Kim Hee-jin (uLikeKorea)

ULikeKorea, a preventive health care company for livestock, said Friday that it has expanded its bio-capsule services to sheep in Mongolia.



ULikeKorea’s LiveCare bio-capsule has passed proof of concept at sheep farms in Erdene Soum, Mongolia, some 50 kilometers east of the capital Ulaanbaatar using SK TNS’ 6-kilometer long-range Lora network and one other foreign partner’s collaboration.



A sheep farms in Erdene Soum, Mongolia (uLikeKorea)