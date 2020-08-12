KT launches cloud-based game streaming service

South Korean telecom firm KT on Wednesday announced the launch of its subscription-based game service that streams computer and console games on smartphones.
The streaming service will be up against rivals SK Telecom and LG U+, who have joined hands with Microsoft and Ndivia, respectively, for a similar service.
KT said it has decided to offer a platform that is more flexible and fits the demands of local users.
The company started its beta tests of the cloud-based gaming service GameBox seven months ago, working with Taiwan-based cloud gaming software firm Ubitus.
Around 100 games will be available on the platform upon launch. It plans to add new games and features.
The game streaming service can be used regardless of a mobile carrier one is subscribed to. The service will be first available on Android-based smartphones, and then expanded to Apple’s iOS in October.
The streaming service will also be available on PCs and KT’s pay TV platform later, the firm said touting its venture as the “new Netflix of games.”
In October, KT will roll out self-developed gaming controller designed for GameBox only.
The telecom firm said it aims to attract 1 million subscribers by 2022. The streaming service has already secured around 64,000 users through beta tests.
The monthly subscription is priced at 9,900 won ($8.35), but KT will provide 50 percent discount till the year-end.
With KT joining the race, competition in the local game streaming market is expected to grow as all three major mobile carriers now have their own gaming services.
SKT is set to launch an Xbox-based cloud game service in partnership with Microsoft next month.
LG U+ too has also been offering US-based Nvidia’s game streaming service GeForce Now since last year.
