Naver’s online cartoon service posts W3b daily sales

(Naver)



Naver on Friday said that its online cartoon business is posting 3 billion won ($2.5 million) in average daily gross sales as of Aug. 2, up from 2 billion won in August last year.



Naver contributed the growth to the increased number of monthly active users. Active users in July surpassed 650 million worldwide, increasing by more than 1 million over the last two months.



Revenues also started to increase as the number of users in foreign nations saw a rapid surge, according to the firm.



Sales of Naver’s online cartoon business in the second quarter posted 57 percent growth on-year. In May alone, Naver’s online cartoon business posted 70 billion won of sales from paid content, it said.



The online cartoon business expanded significantly in the US market in particular, according to Naver. The number of paying users in the US posted a twofold increase on-year, while their payment amount also increased by 50 percent on average.



Naver’s online cartoon business said it aims to secure 800 billion won of sales from paid content this year.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)