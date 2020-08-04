[Herald Interview] ‘We are on an almost different planet here’

Rainer Fried, the associate director of the international tour production of musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” poses for photos before an interview with The Korea Herald on July 23 at Somerset Palace Seoul in Jongno, central Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo / The Korea Herald)



While musical shows around the world have been put on an indefinite hold over the past few months, “The Phantom of the Opera” continues to be busy in Korea -- the only production of the beloved show being performed anywhere in the world at the moment.



An international tour production of “The Phantom of the Opera” will wrap up its Seoul run at Blue Square Interpark Hall in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Saturday, moving on to the Daegu leg of the Korea tour.



“Sometimes, it is a little surreal to be here in Seoul with the company performing and knowing that we are on an almost different planet here,” Rainer Fried, associate director of the production, told The Korea Herald during an interview recently in central Seoul. “We are very proud but at the same time very humbled as well.”



“Theaters have been shut down for months, all of our friends and colleagues are out of work. Everybody is desperately scrambling to understand and plan some sort of reopening at some point, which is so difficult because no one knowns how this virus will behave and what will come of it,” German-born and Australia-based Fried said, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





"The Phantom of the Opera" (S&Co)