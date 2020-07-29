 Back To Top
National

Moon urges continued efforts for 'complete missile sovereignty'

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Jul 29, 2020 - 14:37
(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for a continued push to secure the "complete missile sovereignty" of South Korea, saying the lifting of restrictions on the country's use of solid fuels for its space rocket offers a good chance for development of the space industry.

Moon was speaking about the revised missile guidelines between Seoul and Washington, announced the previous day, on allowing Seoul to launch long-range rockets based on solid propellants, as well as liquid and hybrid ones, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president evaluated the lifting as a "good opportunity" for the nation's space industry as a "future industry," Kim said in a press briefing.

Moon stressed the need to make continued efforts to "secure complete missile sovereignty," Kim said.

South Korea is still prohibited from firing ballistic missiles with the range of over 800 kilometers under the alliance accord first signed in 1979. (Yonhap)
