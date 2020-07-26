 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Antitrust watchdog fines HHI W970m for misappropriation

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 26, 2020 - 16:55       Updated : Jul 26, 2020 - 16:55
Hyundai Heavy Industries logo (Yonhap)
Hyundai Heavy Industries logo (Yonhap)

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog said Friday it has decided to impose a fine of 970 million won ($808,000) on Hyundai Heavy Industries for misappropriating technical data from a subcontractor.

The Fair Trade Commission said HHI “forcibly obtained” the technical data of pistons for its diesel engine from a subcontractor. HHI had maintained a close partnership with the company for over two decades in its move to localize key components, the watchdog explained.

It also did not issue a legal letter to the partner firm in requesting the technical data, it added.

The shipbuilder then transferred the technical data to another subcontractor to replicate the piston and diversify its production -- and lower prices. It also unilaterally stopped business transactions with the original subcontractor, the agency noted.

The original subcontractor, which the FTC did not identify, was founded in 1975 and specializes in engine parts. It was selected as one of 100 small but strong parts suppliers by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in 2019.

The FTC said a company should not request technical data from subcontractors without justifiable reason or divert technical data from subcontractors. If they request technical data for legitimate reasons, they should issue a written letter.

“This is the highest fine for misappropriating technical data. We will continue to strengthen our monitoring and sanctions on such unfair business practices,” an FTC official said.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114