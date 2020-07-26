 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Share of employed workers with disabilities stands at 35% in Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 27, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jul 27, 2020 - 11:01

The employment rate for people with disabilities stood at 34.9 percent -- less than half the ratio for people without a disability -- according to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Statistics Korea.

The portion of employed workers with disabilities was calculated based on the total people with disabilities being 2.61 million as of 2019, which accounted for 5.1 percent of the entire Korean population.

Compared to the disabled group, the employment rate for normal people was 60.9 percent.

The rate for disabled women was far lower at 20.3 percent. As of 2018, the number of available jobs for the disabled was 30.6 per 100, while the figure for those who have no disabilities was 47.7 per 100.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
