 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Kakao Games’ pre-IPO market value soars to W2.8tr from COVID-19

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 20, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : Jul 20, 2020 - 16:59
(Kakao Games)
(Kakao Games)


The coronavirus pandemic is turning out to be a blessing in disguise for game companies who are staying resilient in South Korea, with Kakao Games’ market valuation soaring -- a blessing in disguise after its failed attempt for an initial public offering in 2018.

According to over-the-counter trading platform Pstock, Kakao Games’ market value soared to 2.8 trillion won ($2.3 billion) as of Friday from 1.7 trillion on June 11, when it applied for a preliminary IPO examination on the second-tier Kosdaq.

“Last Friday, Kakao Games’ stock price spiked to 50,500 won thanks to market expectations on non-face-to-face businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak,” a company official said. The stock price stood at 17,500 won on Jan. 2.

This is Kakao Games’ second trial for IPO on the Kosdaq. The company called off its plan in 2018 due to a delay in supervision by the Korean Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a mandatory process for an IPO.

Kakao Games is a subsidiary of the nation’s largest messenger app operator Kakao Corp. Last year, it recorded revenue, operating profit and net profit of 390.1 billion won, 35 billion won and 88.6 billion won, respectively.

On Thursday, it launched role-playing game Guardian Tales, which is about saving Kanterbury kingdom from invaders.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114