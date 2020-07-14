 Back To Top
Business

Hanwha Defense receives record score on productivity test

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:02       Updated : Jul 14, 2020 - 17:02
Hanwha Defense CEO Lee Sung-soo (left) accepts the company’s level 8 certification from Lee Jin-hwan, head of the Korea Productivity Center’s Productivity Innovation Institute. (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense CEO Lee Sung-soo (left) accepts the company’s level 8 certification from Lee Jin-hwan, head of the Korea Productivity Center’s Productivity Innovation Institute. (Hanwha Defense)


Hanwha Defense on Tuesday received a record score on a government productivity test, becoming the first company in South Korea to attain level 8 out of 10.

According to the Korean defense company, it scored 722.6 points on the Productivity Management System test conducted by the Industry Ministry and the Korea Productivity Center, getting level 8 in six of the seven categories: leadership; innovation; customers; workforce; process; and measurement, analysis and knowledge management.

Level 8 is given to companies with management systems that allow them to respond to changing business environments swiftly and flexibly, the company said.

Launched in 2006, the certification test is designed to assess the effectiveness of companies’ productivity management systems.

“Level 8 is proof of the successful integration of procedures and standards after Hanwha Defense’s merger. We will endeavor to pass on our experience and our goals to affiliates and subsidiaries appropriately,” Hanwha Defense CEO Lee Sung-soo said.

In January last year, Hanwha Land Systems merged with Hanwha Defense Systems to become Hanwha Defense.

Hanwha Defense said it would consolidate the reputation it has built as a developer of state-of-the-art unmanned systems and military robots to accommodate the fourth industrial revolution and the non-face-to-face era amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
