Kakao testing new office version of chat app with higher security



The operator of South Korea’s top mobile messenger KakaoTalk is testing a new solution specifying intra-office communication, according to sources Monday.



Kakao has been developing the platform since May and it is likely to be launched in September.



The company’s artificial intelligence subsidiary Kakao Enterprise is currently testing the messenger service, and will be distributed to affiliates to carry out additional pilot tests.



Kakao co-CEO Yeo Min-soo first hinted at the launch of a new platform during a conference call in May. He said the company would introduce it during the second half of this year.



The new communication tool will be more messenger-oriented, compared to other online workplace solution Agit. The new platform is expected to adopt features including KakaoTalk’s user interface, while increasing security measures for corporate uses, the company added.



When launched, the platform is expected to first be used by Kakao’s partner companies like Hyundai Merchant Marine, Kyobo Life Insurance and NH Investment & Securities.



Kakao said no specific date has been fixed for the launch.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)