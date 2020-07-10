 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Electronics named most beloved brand in Asia for 9th year

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 10, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Jul 10, 2020 - 15:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Korean tech titan Samsung Electronics has been named Asia’s most popular brand for the ninth consecutive year, according to an international market report Friday.

Samsung Electronics was listed top among 1,000 brands, according to the latest report by Campaign Asia-Pacific and Nielsen, which surveyed around 8,400 customers in 14 nations in Asia.

Samsung Electronics was followed by Apple, Panasonic, LG Electronics and Nestle, the report said. Japanese tech firm Sony came in sixth place, trailed by Nike, Chanel, Google and Philips, the report showed.

The tech behemoth won top spots in five major categories, including for most powerful brand, sustainable brand, mobile devices and smart home technology.

Campaign Asia-Pacific said Samsung Electronics’ continuous investment in innovation largely contributed to the result, mentioning the Galaxy Fold as among the exceptional initiatives.

The report also highly rated Samsung Electronics’ corporate outreach activities such as educational programs at Samsung Innovation Campus branches across the Asian region and the company’s annual employee volunteer program Samsung Love and Care.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
