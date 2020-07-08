Resurrection of Audi Volkswagen in South Korea

Audi E-tron 55 Quattro (Audi VW)



German carmaker Audi Volkswagen Group’s two flagship brands have made a full-fledged comeback in the local imported car market, making a fourfold sales jump in the first half this year, industry data showed Wednesday.



The feat comes four years after the emission-fraud scandal dubbed “dieselgate” severely hurt sales of its dominant brands here.



In 2015, Audi and VW cars were found to have used software to cheat on diesel emissions tests on some 11 million cars of 15 diesel models. Along with a penalty, this led to a sales suspension of two years, significantly harming the automaker’s sales.



In 2017, the sales figure halved -- zero VW cars and only 962 Audi vehicles were sold here.



But in the January-June period this year, Audi and VW sold a total of 10,071 units and 7,405 units of cars, respectively, according to Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association data. They each made 293.4 percent and 317.2 percent jump in their sales on-year.



This has led their combined market share to record 13.62 percent, very close to No. 2 BMW’s market share of 19.83 percent in the first half of this year. Topping the market share was Mercedes-Benz with 30.29 percent. Trailing Audi VW was GM Korea’s Chevrolet (5.76 percent) and Volvo (5.09 percent).



Early last year, Audi began sales of its flagship sedan second-generation A5 and sport utility vehicle Q7.



Since then, it has been aggressively launching new models -- including A3, A6, new Audi A5 TFSI Quattro, A4, A8 L55 TFSI Quattro -- satisfying the Korean customers.



The automaker’s introduction of new cars continued this year, starting with bringing A7 55 TFSI Quattro Premium and the new Audi Q7 45 TDI Quattro, new Audi A5 TDI and its first electric vehicle E-tron 55 Quattro to the local market, to name a few.



Following the Korean government’s exemption of consumption tax for vehicles by 70 percent in June, Audi has also conducted a special promotion for A6 TDI. In the first half this year, a total of 1,600 units of the model have been sold, more than half of the total units of 2,846 sold in the first half.



Back on track now, Audi is expected to hit annual sales of 20,000 this year, according to industry insiders.





Volkswagen’s Tiguan Allspace (Audi VW)