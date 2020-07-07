Mascot for policewomen to become more gender neutral

Posuni (Korean National Police Agency-Yonhap)



Posuni, a character symbolizing policewomen, will become more gender neutral, police said Tuesday, as part of efforts to eliminate gender stereotypes.



The Korean National Police Agency said it considered and approved a revised bill on the police mascots of Podori and Posuni in a meeting Monday, to make some changes to their looks, 21 years after their creation.



Under the revision, Posuni will now wear pants instead of a skirt, no longer have eyelashes and tuck her hair behind her ears.



"There have been opinions that Posuni's appearance could deepen the gender stereotype and create sexual bias," police said of the background for the changes.



Also it will unify the eyebrows of Podori, representing policemen, which in some cases are too thick.



The mascots were created in 1999 by the country's popular cartoonist Lee Hyun-se, who has been given honorary policeman status for the creation.



The "po" comes from "police" in English, as well as "podocheong," a law enforcement agency back in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).



"Posuni's ears become visible (in the revision) to symbolize police's willingness to hear the public's voice and stay on alert for public safety and prevent crimes," the police said. (Yonhap)