Business

Baskin-Robbins hires BTS as to represent August flavor

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 2, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Jul 2, 2020 - 15:25
BTS (Baskin-Robbins)
BTS (Baskin-Robbins)

Baskin-Robbins, the American ice cream chain that is operated by SPC Group in Korea, said Thursday it has hired K-pop boy band BTS to promote the flavor of the month in August.

Baskin-Robbins said it has finished shooting the advertisement and photos to promote the new flavor of ice cream set for August with BTS, and will release them next month via social media and on cable TV.

The company said it will also roll out various promotional goods, such as a “projection light” to celebrate its collaboration with BTS.

“We believe August will be more special for Baskin Robbins with BTS,” an official from SPC Group said. “We have captured the charms of BTS in the advertisement to make you forget the summer heat, so do look forward to it.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
