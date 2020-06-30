[Newsmaker] Dark side of internet broadcasting

A woman livestreams wearing only underwear and a mask. (Screenshot of Popkon TV)



Hundreds of people watch as a woman in a livestream takes off her clothes, leaving on nothing but her face mask and underwear. She then tells viewers that in 30 minutes, only those who “donate” 200 kons -- an amount of Popkon TV currency equal to 20,000 won ($16.60) -- will be allowed to join her in the “fan room.”



In fan rooms, livestreamers reveal even more of themselves, fulfilling the requests of viewers who pay extra until the platform shuts the room down for violating regulations on explicit content. But the sites, which are targeted at an adult audience, don’t ban the streamers, who then go on to repeat the same process all over again the next day.



As adult streaming activity grows, so have calls for authorities to regulate the content more tightly.



The Korean Communications Standards Commission bans the broadcasting of materials “explicitly showing or describing specific sexual parts of the body such as male/female genitals, pubic hair or anus” or explicitly describing sex-related acts under its Standards for Regulating Information and Communication Article 8, Section 1.



As such, female streamers are not explicitly violating the law when they expose their breasts in a broadcast and viewers pay of their own volition, and some say this does not go far enough.



“Although anyone can tell the broadcasts contain sexual content, there are cases where a broadcast is considered legal just because genitals were not shown,” said Lee Hyo-rin, an activist of the Korea Cyber Sexual Violence Response Center civic group. “With these broadcasts, the platforms are making lots of money, and we consider that a form of sex industry.”



Even when there are clear breaches of rules on sexual content by some internet broadcasts, regulating them is not easy.



A major problem the KCSC faces is its inability to monitor the vast amount of internet broadcasts happening daily.



“The No. 1 internet broadcasting platform streams around 60,000 hours in total while the second-biggest platform streams around 15,000 hours,” said a KCSC official, expressing difficulties in monitoring them all. “The commission recognizes the severity of harm internet broadcasts can cause, and along with stronger regulations and monitoring, the commission is trying to cooperate with the industry so that they can self-regulate.”



On many mainstream online broadcasting platforms like Afreeca TV, Twitch and YouTube, where online personalities often play games or eat massive amounts of food, regulating sexual content is less of a problem. These platforms have strict algorithms and monitoring systems, automatically blocking materials using machine learning so that sexual contents cannot easily be broadcast. As such, there are few attempts by those interested in earning money through sexual content on these platforms.



However, for adult-only platforms that generate large profits from broadcasting sexual or violent content, such as Popkon TV and Panda TV, this is not the case. Platforms that allow adult content typically turn a blind eye to almost everything that goes on in the broadcasts, except for strictly regulating the showing of genitals in order to stay legal. As for the fan rooms where users explicitly show genitals, they can be shut down, but it takes time.



Although the total number of internet broadcasts reported for obscene content remains low, the number of cases continues to rise steadily. Last year 537 cases came under review, while 286 such cases were reviewed in 2017.



However, only 145 of the 1,349 internet broadcasting cases reviewed by the commission since 2017 resulted in punishment, restricting broadcasts by the streamers concerned or, in two cases, the platform. This is because the majority of cases under review by the KCSC are brought forward from individual online submissions by viewers who may not realize the regulations on the online broadcasting of sexual content is less strict than it is for television.



A livestreamer (right) announces that he will have sex with the woman in a private video chat room for those who pay a fee. (Screenshot of Popkon TV)