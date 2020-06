Hyundai Motor rolls out eco-friendly electric bus

Hyundai Motor said Monday it has launched an upgraded midsized electric bus -- County Electric -- which can be used as a town shuttle bus or school bus for children.The County Electric has been extended by 600 millimeters compared to the previous diesel version. An additional lithium-ion 128-killowatt-hour battery has been attached to the bottom of the 7,710-millimeter-long car body, the automaker said.This allows the vehicle to travel up to 250 kilometers on a single full charge at around 28,000 won ($23), about one-fourth of the price when fully charging the diesel model, it added. It takes about 72 minutes to fully charge the vehicle by using DC combo Type 1 charger.Various safety features have been added to the County Electric, such as an ultrasonic sensor and a touch sensor which prevents entrapment. When the ultrasonic sensor detects the passenger’s movement at the door, the vehicle does not start even when accelerating, the company said.In the front seat, a 7-inch color LCD dashboard and a 4.2-inch additional screen offers wide and intuitive driving information, while an electric steering wheel and a smart key allows easy and convenient control of the car.“County Electric is a non-polluting bus with upgraded efficiency and convenient features, and we expect the model to secure higher competitiveness in the growing commercial electric bus market,” said a Hyundai Motor official.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com