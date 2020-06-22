 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SPC GFS cooperates with small companies to export kimchi, laver to Poland

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 17:38
(SPC GFS)
(SPC GFS)

SPC Global Food Service, the food distribution affiliate of SPC Samlip, said Monday that it is exporting to Poland a number of canned kimchi and laver products it developed with small food manufacturers.

According to the company, it is launching the canned kimchi and dried laver it developed jointly with BosungilukjoKorea and Jinheon Food at Poland’s largest supermarket chain, Biedronka. They will be available at all 2,800 stores in July.

The canned kimchi was designed to offer convenience to Polish customers, the company explained. The dried laver, which is winning popularity outside South Korea as a healthy snack, is from Sinan, South Jeolla Province.

SPC GFS said it is cooperating with small and medium-sized companies to develop products for export and to support them by opening up overseas distribution channels for them.

“Starting here, we will stand upfront in supporting the overseas business expansion of small and medium-sized companies in Korea,” an SPC GFS official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114