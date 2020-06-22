SPC GFS cooperates with small companies to export kimchi, laver to Poland

(SPC GFS)
SPC Global Food Service, the food distribution affiliate of SPC Samlip, said Monday that it is exporting to Poland a number of canned kimchi and laver products it developed with small food manufacturers.
According to the company, it is launching the canned kimchi and dried laver it developed jointly with BosungilukjoKorea and Jinheon Food at Poland’s largest supermarket chain, Biedronka. They will be available at all 2,800 stores in July.
The canned kimchi was designed to offer convenience to Polish customers, the company explained. The dried laver, which is winning popularity outside South Korea as a healthy snack, is from Sinan, South Jeolla Province.
SPC GFS said it is cooperating with small and medium-sized companies to develop products for export and to support them by opening up overseas distribution channels for them.
“Starting here, we will stand upfront in supporting the overseas business expansion of small and medium-sized companies in Korea,” an SPC GFS official said.
