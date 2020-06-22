NK readies to drop 12 million anti-Seoul leaflets

North Korea is pushing ahead with its plan to send propaganda leaflets across the border, saying it has printed 12 million flyers that will be scattered “deep inside South Korea,” according to the communist regime’s state media Monday.
“Preparations for the largest-ever distribution of leaflets against the enemy is almost complete,” the Korea Central News Agency reported. “The time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near.”
The report added that more than 3,000 balloons of various types have also been prepared, along with other means of distribution, capable of scattering deep inside South Korea, raising speculation that the pamphlets could be dropped not only in the border area, but also in Seoul.
The North hasn’t indicated the timing of the dispatch, but observers say it could be soon, as Pyongyang has recently been following through with its threats in just a matter of days, or specifically on Thursday, the 70th day of the outbreak of the Korean War 1950-53.
The state media report came after Pyongyang in recent days has ratcheted up its warnings against the South in retaliation over defector groups floating anti-North leaflets and other materials across the border.
The Unification Ministry on Monday urged Pyongyang to withdraw its plans immediately.
“The government is completely blocking (defector groups from) sending anti-North Korea leaflets and materials,” the ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said in a regular briefing. “We urge the North to immediately halt plans to send leaflets, that will not help develop inter-Korean relations.”
The South Korean military said it is keeping a close eye on North’s military movements, and remains ready to respond to any provocations.
“We are closely monitoring moves by the North Korean military regarding the leafleting round-the-clock. In preparations for diverse possibilities, we are maintaining a firm readiness posture,” said Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He added if North Korea uses drones to distribute leaflets, the military will be forced to take corresponding military action, as it is in violation of the inter-Korean military agreements.
Tensions have heightened on the Korean Peninsula after the North last week blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in its border city Kaesong, which served as a de facto embassy between the two Koreas. It warned to take further actions, including floating anti-Seoul leaflets and scrapping 2018 military agreement that were mean to ease military tensions at the border.
Pyongyang in recent days has released pictures of citizens preparing anti-Seoul leaflets on its state media, which reveal leaflets with photos of President Moon Jae-in, littered with cigarette butts and dirt.
The North on Monday also blamed the South for the deteriorated inter-Korean relations, noting that by siding with Washington, Seoul is hurting the “reconciliation and unity” of the Korean people.
It also attacked South Korea-US working group, designed for the allies to coordinate North Korean policy, saying that by prioritizing its alliance with Washington, Seoul has failed to make a breakthrough in lifting North’s sanctions. It also denounced Seoul for tiptoeing around Washington, which has resulted in the worsening inter-Korean ties.
“When the US tells South Korea to play a war game and to purchase advanced weapons, (Seoul) hastily pays astronomical amounts of taxpayers’ money (to the US). And when the (US) banned (Seoul’s plan) of resuming Kaesong industrial park and Kumgangsan tourist area saying it’s too premature, (Seoul) didn’t say a word,” said the state’s mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun.
