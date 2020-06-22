 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Chong Kun Dang’s bispecific antibody effective in TKI-resistant animal models

CKD-702’s preclinical trial results presented at online AACR

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 22, 2020 - 13:58       Updated : Jun 22, 2020 - 13:58
Chong Kun Dang headquarters in Seoul (Chong Kun Dang)
Chong Kun Dang headquarters in Seoul (Chong Kun Dang)
South Korea’s Chong Kun Dang presented its latest study results of the bispecific antibody pipeline CKD-702 that simultaneously inhibits c-Met and epidermal growth factor (EGFR) in animals who have grown resistant to existing tyrosine kinase inhibitors, at the online American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2020 that kicked off Monday.

The CKD-702, currently being developed to treat non-small cell lung cancer in Korea, was tested on animals in single administrations to test its anti-cancer effects and action mechanism.

The trial showed that the drug could repress the activities of c-Met and EGFR -- two factors essential for tumor growth.

More encouragingly, CKD-702 showed efficacy in animal models that have grown resistant to existing tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Chong Kun Dang said.

The pipeline is also anticipated to trigger antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, a natural immune system attacking the cancer cells.

CKD-702 is undergoing clinical phase 1 trials in Korea to test its toxicity in human body. Chong Kun Dang plans to gradually expand the pipeline’s indications to stomach cancer, colorectal cancer and liver cancer, as well as carry out global clinical trials.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114