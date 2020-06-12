Seoul area to keep intense social distancing indefinitely: Minister

Heatlh Minister Park Neung-hoo (Health Ministry)
Seoul and its satellite cities will practice stringent social distancing indefinitely, Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said in a press briefing Friday.
This is an extension of measures put in place for two weeks starting May 29, which amplified the physical distancing restrictions in the Greater Seoul area.
Some 8,000 public facilities were shut down and an advisory was issued to citizens, urging them to adhere to health precautions and avoid nonessential gatherings and outings.
But the metropolitan region continues to experience scattered flare-ups despite nearing the end of two-week intense distancing.
Park said between May 29 and Thursday, 96.4 percent of locally transmitted cases were in and around Seoul.
To boost compliance and facilitate tracing, the government has introduced QR code-based visitor logs in venues deemed to present a high risk of contagion.
The minister said there would be “no tolerance” for those violating laws on infectious disease control.
Korea eased its nationwide physical distancing guidelines on May 6 after a flatter curve of new cases.
In the 24 hours ending Thursday at midnight, Korea confirmed 56 cases, 42 of them in Seoul and the adjacent areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon. Ten were detected at the border.
One more person died, putting the death toll at 277. The cumulative total now stands at 12,003.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)