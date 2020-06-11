Korea’s ‘sentimental tattoos’ trending among the young

Tattoo based on an illustration by artist Willian Santiago (Courtesy of tattooist, Doy)



Showing tattoos in public has long been taboo in South Korea, where there are still many negative stereotypes about inked skin. In the past, tattoos were seen as gangster symbols. Also, the deeply rooted Confucian culture discouraged people from altering the bodies they received from their parents.



While tattoos are part of a subculture in this conservative country, the art form has gradually gained mainstream attention in recent years as softer and more delicate designs began appearing on the scene. These designs are breaking preconceptions about tattoos supposedly celebrating violence.

A Korean-language search for “sentimental design” brings up a number of tattoo images on social media, including nearly 800,000 on Instagram.





Tattoo based on family photos (Courtesy of tattooist, Kim Jin-hwan)



Kim Jin-hwan, a 31-year-old tattooist who goes by the name howdy, says nearly 80 percent of the customers at his tattoo parlor in Mapo, northwestern Seoul, are foreigners who want Korean-style sentimental tattoos.



“Some of them travel all the way to Seoul just to get tattoo services or stop by our parlor while traveling in Korea,” said Kim, who studied Western painting in college and opened his business four years ago. “The so-called sentimental tattoos have been in fashion for a couple of years among the younger generation in Korea and are considered quite unique among foreigners.”



Kim said tattoos based on family photos are popular among customers from home and abroad. Some customers want a permanent reminder on their skin to honor a beloved pet.



Poodle tattoo (Courtesy of tattooist, Vitchin)



Criminalizing tattoo artists



Though tattoos are growing more popular, Korea is one of the few countries that ban tattoo services unless they are carried out by medical practitioners. In 1992 the Supreme Court ruled that tattooing is a medical procedure -- effectively criminalizing the majority of tattooists.



Many tattooists say the law is outdated. In Korea, tattooists with no medical background often work at dermatology and plastic surgery clinics, where semipermanent eyebrow and eyeliner tattoos are widely sought out.



“Tattoo has become a pop culture in Korea, and the so-called sentimental tattoo is at the center of it. We have put in efforts for years to revise the law to classify tattoo as an act of art rather than medical practice,” said Lee Eun-kyung, vice president of the Korea Tattoo Association.



She added that at least 20,000 people in Korea worked in the tattoo industry as of early 2020, and the tattoo market is estimated to be worth around 2 trillion won ($1.68 billion), according to the association’s data.





Flower tattoo (Courtesy of tattooist, Lee Yoon-seo)