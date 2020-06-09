 Back To Top
Business

Mark Lippert appointed as YouTube’s Asia-Pacific policy chief

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 9, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Jun 9, 2020 - 15:23
Mark Lippert, former US ambassador to South Korea (Yonhap)
Mark Lippert, former US ambassador to South Korea (Yonhap)

Mark Lippert, former US ambassador to South Korea, was appointed last month as YouTube Asia-Pacific’s public policy chief, Google said Tuesday.

Google said Lippert would represent YouTube in the Asia-Pacific region, curate public policy strategy and coordinate communications with local governments, based on his knowledge of the region and years of experience in public policy.

Lippert served as ambassador from 2014 to 2017. After surviving a knife attack in Seoul in 2015, he drew praise from the public and the media for his calm response.

The former ambassador is also widely known here for his love of the Doosan Bears, a team that is part of the Korea Baseball Organization.

He returned home after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in 2017 and later worked at US aviation giant Boeing as vice president of international affairs, and at the Center for Strategic and International Studies as senior adviser.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
