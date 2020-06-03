Korean tech firms join forces to reinforce AI capabilities

South Korea’s tech companies are moving to create coalitions to reinforce artificial intelligence technologies under the government’s initiative to make the country an AI powerhouse, according to industry sources Wednesday.



Two competitive AI coalitions have been formed so far: One led by SK Telecom involving Samsung Electronics and Kakao, and the other by KT with LG Electronics and LG Uplus.





From left, LG Electronics’ Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung, KT Vice President Jeon Hong-beom and LG Uplus’ future and convergence division chief Lee Sang-min gather for a signing ceremony held at KT’s headquarters in central Seoul, Wednesday. (KT)





On Wednesday, KT, LG Electronics and LG Uplus announced they will make an open innovation platform called “AI One Team,” a strategic move seemingly against rivals SKT, Samsung and Kakao.



LG Electronics CTO Park Il-pyung, KT Vice President Jeon Hong-beom and LG Uplus’ Lee Sang-min, chief of LG Uplus’ future and convergence division, gathered for a signing ceremony and announced a united goal to take their AI technologies to a higher level.



The three companies have invited other entities to join the group, including Korea Advanced Institute of Technology, Hanyang University, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute of the ICT Ministry.



The members also plan to seek new business opportunities by exchanging AI technologies and compatible solutions.



While mobile carrier KT is expected to provide its nationwide 5G network and self-developed AI engines for key word spot, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, conversation, foreign language translation and customer consultation, LG Electronics will utilize the KT infrastructure and AI engines to develop new solutions applicable for a variety of consumer electronics.



The two could come up with ways to apply KT’s AI speaker GiGA Genie to LG’s ThinQ smart home appliance lineup that is currently joined by foreign AI giants like Google and Amazon.



The three firms added they will work together on an AI-powered solution that could help predict and counter pandemics like COVID-19 by using KT’s global pandemic prevention platform.



“This open innovation platform will allow local firms, research institutions and universities to cooperate in different fields, enhance the nation’s AI capabilities and create new business opportunities,” said LG Electronics CTO Park.



